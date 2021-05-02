CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.24 EPS

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $42.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

