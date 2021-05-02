CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ:CURI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the March 31st total of 2,780,000 shares. Currently, 15.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURI. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CuriosityStream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of CuriosityStream by 461.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CuriosityStream during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in CuriosityStream in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

CURI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.29. The company had a trading volume of 659,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,084. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48. CuriosityStream has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Several analysts recently commented on CURI shares. Barrington Research assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of CuriosityStream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CuriosityStream in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

CuriosityStream Inc operates as a factual streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms, as well as through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales.

