CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.44 Billion

Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report sales of $68.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.36 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $69.79 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $66.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $280.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.40 billion to $282.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $292.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $295.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CVS Health.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

CVS traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 6,153,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,704,726. The company has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 103,423 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $7,963,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,963,571. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $406,600.00. Insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 57.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 23.8% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.1% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 26.9% during the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 15,410 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVS Health (CVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.