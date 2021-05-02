Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56,876 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $130,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.2% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.99 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $211.12 and a 52 week high of $342.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.