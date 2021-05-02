Cwm LLC Cuts Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,991 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 27.37% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF worth $30,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF alerts:

DVOL stock opened at $26.61 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $26.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.