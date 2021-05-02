Cwm LLC Has $27.98 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 362,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $27,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 48,825 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.47. The stock has a market cap of $188.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

