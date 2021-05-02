D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $91.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $98.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $78.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $43.82 and a 12-month high of $102.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $37,222.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,419 shares of company stock worth $1,709,596. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 46,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 11,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

