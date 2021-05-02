DA Davidson Comments on Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ultra Clean in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s FY2021 earnings at $3.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

UCTT opened at $51.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $40.23. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Swedbank purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter valued at about $103,983,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,917,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,481,000 after acquiring an additional 830,322 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ultra Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 899,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,928,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 7,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $458,077.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,540.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

