DA Davidson Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.15. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.13. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $6.77 and a one year high of $15.56.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Brian G. Karrip sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $109,520.00. Also, EVP Matthew C. Tomb sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $157,625.00. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $303,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,968,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,538,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 60,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

