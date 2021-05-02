Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.
About Daicel
Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.