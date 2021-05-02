Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Short Interest Update

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, an increase of 45.2% from the March 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS DACHF remained flat at $$7.60 on Friday. 14,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.60. Daicel has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $7.60.

About Daicel

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

