DAO Maker Price Reaches $7.28 (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One DAO Maker coin can now be purchased for $7.28 or 0.00012820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $145.79 million and $9.78 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.43 or 0.00064115 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00279600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $649.56 or 0.01143184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.93 or 0.00737281 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026062 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,929.39 or 1.00192009 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 307,228,508 coins and its circulating supply is 20,014,125 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

