Datamine FLUX Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00001655 BTC on major exchanges. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $532,724.51 and $19,902.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00064082 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.63 or 0.00281871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.15 or 0.01132165 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.50 or 0.00742526 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026151 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,590.17 or 0.99928179 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 568,239 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.