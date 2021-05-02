David L. Morse Sells 35,004 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP David L. Morse sold 35,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,575,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

GLW stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.29. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.05, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.82 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Corning by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 25.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 234,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,195,000 after purchasing an additional 47,738 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Corning by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 14,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

