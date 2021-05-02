DeFinition (DZI) Price Up 16.6% Over Last Week

DeFinition (CURRENCY:DZI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One DeFinition coin can currently be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00001880 BTC on exchanges. DeFinition has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $10.00 worth of DeFinition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFinition has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFinition alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00064828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.84 or 0.00278778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.74 or 0.01103745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $422.64 or 0.00728047 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00025828 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,140.55 or 1.00153279 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeFinition Profile

DeFinition’s total supply is 4,831,309 coins and its circulating supply is 2,333,767 coins. DeFinition’s official Twitter account is @definitiondzi . The official website for DeFinition is definition.network/index/menu

According to CryptoCompare, “Definition.network is a resilient supply token on Tron. As the same of Definition, its goal is to redefine DiFi. “

Buying and Selling DeFinition

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFinition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFinition should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFinition using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFinition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFinition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.