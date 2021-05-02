Delphy Price Tops $0.0191 on Top Exchanges (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 2nd. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Delphy has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $70,579.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00069338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00019341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00071525 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.82 or 0.00866543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.86 or 0.00096463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00047402 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,906.61 or 0.08627441 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

