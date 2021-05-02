DeltaChain Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00074105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003288 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

