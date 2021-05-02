Desjardins Lowers Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) to Hold

Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $2.40 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.43.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT GAU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $289.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that Galiano Gold will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.