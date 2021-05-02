Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$28.50 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Quantum Minerals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.39.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.91. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$7.34 and a 52 week high of C$31.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$26.53 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.48. The company has a market cap of C$19.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.90.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is -2.28%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

