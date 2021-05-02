Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $225.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $165.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.32.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $192.51 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $89.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The stock has a market cap of $53.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -363.23, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.563 dividend. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total value of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reed David sold 28,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $5,738,915.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,012.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $13,059,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,572 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $5,853,000. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 6,870 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.