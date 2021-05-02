Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.00 ($18.82) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.18.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

