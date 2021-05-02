Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €25.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €25.00 ($29.41) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €20.63 ($24.27).

Shares of FRA DTE opened at €16.00 ($18.82) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €15.18.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit