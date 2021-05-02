Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.50 ($2.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290 in the last ninety days.

Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

