Devro’s (DVO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Devro (LON:DVO) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of Devro stock opened at GBX 205 ($2.68) on Thursday. Devro has a 52-week low of GBX 1.92 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.50 ($2.75). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 194.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 171.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £342.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Devro’s payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

In related news, insider Rohan Cummings bought 1,264 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.55) per share, with a total value of £2,464.80 ($3,220.28). Also, insider Steve Good bought 20,000 shares of Devro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44). Insiders have acquired a total of 34,363 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,290 in the last ninety days.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit