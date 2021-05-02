Digitalcoin (DGC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded 15.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $1.45 million and $371.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitalcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0387 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,941.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.03 or 0.05214164 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $989.87 or 0.01738385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $271.57 or 0.00476921 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.11 or 0.00723737 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.42 or 0.00589062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00080040 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $246.68 or 0.00433219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,306,246 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

