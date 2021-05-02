Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will report $2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.48 and the lowest is $1.85. Dillard’s reported earnings of ($6.94) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 138.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $4.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.78. Dillard’s had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

DDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Dillard’s from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $45,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,698. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 31.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth $224,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.91. 272,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,277. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.39%.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

