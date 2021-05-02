Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Discovery posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $3.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $4.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.48.

Shares of Discovery stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,914,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,364,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Discovery has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $78.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares in the company, valued at $493,735.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 655.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,765,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811,262 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 751.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,478,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364,840 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,299,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,790 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,506,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,433 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,184,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

