Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Given Outperform Rating at CIBC

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

TSE DIV opened at C$2.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.60, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$302.97 million and a P/E ratio of -33.33. Diversified Royalty has a one year low of C$1.45 and a one year high of C$2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.34.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$8.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -266.67%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

