Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DLB opened at $101.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $103.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.21.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $163,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,200,451.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,454 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,193. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.75.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

