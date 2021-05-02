Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Research & Management Inc.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 180.7% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on D shares. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of D opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $87.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,995.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.00.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

