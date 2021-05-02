Donald L. Hagan LLC Grows Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after acquiring an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after acquiring an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $418.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.79 and a 200 day moving average of $379.09. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $422.28.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

