Donald L. Hagan LLC Sells 1,274 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Donald L. Hagan LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.4% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JNPR. TheStreet downgraded Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock worth $3,252,591. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.59.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

