Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys 513 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 134.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for about 1.0% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kornit Digital by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kornit Digital by 165.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kornit Digital from $80.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $97.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -611.00 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.06 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.28.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $72.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

