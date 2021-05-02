Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 134.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after buying an additional 319,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 367.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 60,296 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $805,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IDYA shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDYA stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.22 million, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.