Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 135.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in IDT were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,720,000 after buying an additional 162,357 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the fourth quarter worth $953,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $853,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in IDT by 4,555.3% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 64,868 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $51,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,519 shares of company stock valued at $142,712 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

IDT opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $617.66 million, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $339.77 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 42.95%.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

