Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) by 135.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $659,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $2,950,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 518.33 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

