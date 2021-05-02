Dorsey Wright & Associates Grows Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 134.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. TechTarget makes up approximately 0.8% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in TechTarget were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,555 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Don Hawk sold 4,526 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $347,506.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 98,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,582,562.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,796,338.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303 in the last ninety days. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $76.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.75 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.83.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

