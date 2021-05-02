Dorsey Wright & Associates Raises Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 134.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Textainer Group were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Textainer Group by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 83,402 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its position in Textainer Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 231,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 537.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,891 shares during the period. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE TGH opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 9.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

