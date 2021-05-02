DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Lifted to “Buy” at 86 Research

86 Research upgraded shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. 86 Research currently has $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on DOYU. TheStreet lowered DouYu International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. DouYu International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.78.

DouYu International stock opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in DouYu International during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in DouYu International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

