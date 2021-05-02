DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Short Interest Update

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, a decline of 44.8% from the March 31st total of 214,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

XPOA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.92. The stock had a trading volume of 52,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,375. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00. DPCM Capital has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DPCM Capital stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000. Exane Derivatives owned 0.21% of DPCM Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

