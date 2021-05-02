DURECT (DRRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. On average, analysts expect DURECT to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DURECT alerts:

DRRX opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95. DURECT has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.97 million, a PE ratio of -37.99 and a beta of 1.76.

DRRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital raised their target price on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.