Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,656,000 after buying an additional 186,661 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 225,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,194,000 after buying an additional 95,102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,796,000 after buying an additional 55,493 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 96,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,424,000 after purchasing an additional 54,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,125,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $277.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $173.36 and a 52 week high of $287.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.