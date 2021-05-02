Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $79.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45.

