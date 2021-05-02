Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 139.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $80.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $90.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.25. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $81.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 158,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $14,027,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

