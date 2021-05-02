Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

NYSE:LLY opened at $182.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.