Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 498 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,164,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

