DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Posted by on May 2nd, 2021

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.01. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a PE ratio of -27.44.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit