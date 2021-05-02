DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

DZ Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €173.00 ($203.53) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.25 ($173.24).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €132.05 ($155.35) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €75.04 ($88.28) and a fifty-two week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €117.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of €115.01. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion and a PE ratio of -27.44.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.