E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at UBS Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on E.On in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. E.On has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.96.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $21.03 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that E.On will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

