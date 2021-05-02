Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Gap Down to $54.00

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.00, but opened at $51.65. Eagle Bancorp shares last traded at $53.50, with a volume of 14 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. G.Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,756,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,436,000 after purchasing an additional 121,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,703,000 after purchasing an additional 91,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,767,000. Davis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 128,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.