Earnbase Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (ENB)

Earnbase (CURRENCY:ENB) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Earnbase coin can currently be bought for $12.97 or 0.00022928 BTC on major exchanges. Earnbase has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $16,721.00 worth of Earnbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Earnbase has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00063943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.80 or 0.00279016 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.58 or 0.01134405 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.53 or 0.00734709 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00025977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,556.41 or 0.99999425 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Earnbase Coin Profile

Earnbase’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,468 coins. Earnbase’s official Twitter account is @earnbasefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Earnbase is earnbase.org . Earnbase’s official message board is earnbasefinance.medium.com

Buying and Selling Earnbase

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earnbase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earnbase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Earnbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

