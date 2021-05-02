Eastern Bank Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 126,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,974,000. Eastern Bank owned about 0.18% of Oshkosh as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1,527.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,077,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,562 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oshkosh by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,947,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,632,000 after buying an additional 383,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $69,328,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,598,000 after buying an additional 455,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $286,466.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $124.43 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

OSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Oshkosh currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

