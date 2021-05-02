Eastern Bank Buys 97,831 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,012,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97,831 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Eastern Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

BSCS stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.14.

