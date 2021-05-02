Eastern Bank Has $16.86 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Eastern Bank trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 29.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 24,442 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $16,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 441.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after buying an additional 22,841 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $59,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $204,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $5,746,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APD opened at $288.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

